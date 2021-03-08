Hey guys. Looking at buying a second Mustang. Had a look at one and have a few questions.

Panel gaps? The car is a 93 Notchback. The cowl metal piece on the driver side has a gap between it and where the fender would meet? Owner said it's because car was painted and wasn't put on properly? Would this cause a gap? The trunk is the same way. There is a larger gap between the trunk and the fender on the driver side vs the passenger side.

Is this a red flag for the car being hit or chassis flex? The owners had the car for 6 years and claims its been like this since he's had it.

I have screenshots of the pics the owner sent initially. Not the best but you can see the gaps.