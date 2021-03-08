Paint and Body Cowl misalignment?

A

amkullar

Member
Apr 24, 2019
26
3
13
27
Vancouver bc
Hey guys. Looking at buying a second Mustang. Had a look at one and have a few questions.
Panel gaps? The car is a 93 Notchback. The cowl metal piece on the driver side has a gap between it and where the fender would meet? Owner said it's because car was painted and wasn't put on properly? Would this cause a gap? The trunk is the same way. There is a larger gap between the trunk and the fender on the driver side vs the passenger side.
Is this a red flag for the car being hit or chassis flex? The owners had the car for 6 years and claims its been like this since he's had it.
I have screenshots of the pics the owner sent initially. Not the best but you can see the gaps.
 

Attachments

  • Screenshot_20210308-084033_WhatsApp.jpg
    Screenshot_20210308-084033_WhatsApp.jpg
    54.7 KB · Views: 0
  • Screenshot_20210308-084003_WhatsApp.jpg
    Screenshot_20210308-084003_WhatsApp.jpg
    83.9 KB · Views: 0
  • Screenshot_20210308-083955_WhatsApp.jpg
    Screenshot_20210308-083955_WhatsApp.jpg
    98.8 KB · Views: 0

