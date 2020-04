Hey guys first post here, I’ve decided to coyote swap my 89 notch and was hoping to get some input. After doing some research I’ve settled on buying a junkyard f150 5.0 to start with. Local junkyard has them for 17 to 2100. Now I already know I’m gonna have to purchased the ford wiring harness and ecu kit which is about 1700. Now eBay has a 5.0 long block for 900 with 200 shipping, would it be better to buy that and just purchased a used intake for about 300 bucks???