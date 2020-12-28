Coyote swap alternator control with Holley Terminator X

After doing a tremendous amount of research, I can't seem to come up with a solution. The OEM 2017 Coyote alternator is internally regulated yet it is also controlled by the ECU by a PWM signal. My standalone ECU, Holley Terminator X Max, does not have provisions for alternator control like the FRPP does. It's a 3 pin connector: 12V from ignition, lamp indicator, and field control. I've messed around in the ecu software and I can have one of the auxiliary outputs send a PWM- signal but I don't know if alternators need a PWM+ for duty cycle %.



Option I could do is get a 1 wire alternator yet I hear they aren't reliable. Either overcharging the battery or they burn up quickly. Another is to get a external regulator like XS Power XSP320 and figure out how to convert it from GM alternators to Ford.