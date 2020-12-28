Coyote swap alternator control with Holley Terminator X

S

spookywolf

New Member
Dec 28, 2020
1
0
1
25
Dayton, OH
After doing a tremendous amount of research, I can't seem to come up with a solution. The OEM 2017 Coyote alternator is internally regulated yet it is also controlled by the ECU by a PWM signal. My standalone ECU, Holley Terminator X Max, does not have provisions for alternator control like the FRPP does. It's a 3 pin connector: 12V from ignition, lamp indicator, and field control. I've messed around in the ecu software and I can have one of the auxiliary outputs send a PWM- signal but I don't know if alternators need a PWM+ for duty cycle %.

Option I could do is get a 1 wire alternator yet I hear they aren't reliable. Either overcharging the battery or they burn up quickly. Another is to get a external regulator like XS Power XSP320 and figure out how to convert it from GM alternators to Ford.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


MustangIIMatt

MustangIIMatt

I need something stupid to play with
Mod Dude
Mar 7, 2002
8,570
4,347
224
spookywolf said:
Option I could do is get a 1 wire alternator yet I hear they aren't reliable. Either overcharging the battery or they burn up quickly.
Click to expand...
Don't know where you're hearing that. I've been running the same 1-wire alternator since 2010.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

A
Holley Terminator X Max (EFI and Transmission Controller)
Replies
3
Views
953
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
wicked93gs
wicked93gs
CarMichael Angelo
2v Mod motor swap into a fox.
Replies
0
Views
17K
Fox Engine Swaparoo
CarMichael Angelo
CarMichael Angelo
M
Mach 460 CD Interface details
Replies
0
Views
4K
Mustang Sound & Shine All
mwolson
M
Top Bottom