Coyote swap alternator wiring

I have a 97 Cobra with a coyote swap and coyote control pack. For some reason the alternator bracket is for a 4g alternator and reverse mounted on the front of the motor. The alternator has a 3 pin plug (LG/R, WHT/BLK, and Y wires) the white/black wire usually goes to a stator plug, but this alternator doesn’t have a spot for a stator plug. Where should that wire connect to now? Everything I’ve been able to find just involves the yellow and the green wires, but the alternator also has 3 pins so I would think the center(where the wht/blk connects) should be running to something.
 

