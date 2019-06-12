Coyote swap fox

Foureyecoyote
Member
-
Jun 12, 2019
-
- 1
-
- 3
-
- 13
-
- 26
Hey guys new to the forums. Currently doing a coyote swap foxbody.
Its a 1984 mustang coupe. I have a youtube channel and i will document everything step by step.
Instagram: foureyecoyote
Please go and subscribe to my channel. View: https://youtu.be/kjaaIsJVmKo
