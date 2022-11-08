Coyote Swap on a 1991 Mustang LX Convertible

B

Blueinfan

Active Member
Mar 18, 2021
201
44
38
21
Temecula
Hi All,
Looking for some information on swapping the engine out of a 1991 Mustang LX convertible to a 2015-2017 Mustang Coyote.

Where can I find the parts that I will need to complete this swap? I have add a picture of the car that I will be swap the engine out.

The engine is stock with about 92k on it.

thanks,
J.
 

Attachments

  • 1991 Mustang LX 12.jpg
    1991 Mustang LX 12.jpg
    66.6 KB · Views: 4
  • 679199750.jpg
    679199750.jpg
    58.3 KB · Views: 4
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

B
1991 Mustang LX Convertible Rear seat belts
Replies
1
Views
260
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
G
1991 ford mustang lx, what intake manifold is this?
Replies
27
Views
916
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
rednotch
rednotch
S
A little help before I start my 4-to-8
Replies
28
Views
991
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
General karthief
General karthief
B
1991 Mustang motor mounts replacement
Replies
25
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Gs1987GT
Gs1987GT
B
1993 Brake Booster install on 1991 Ford Mustang LX
Replies
6
Views
586
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Blueinfan
B
Top Bottom
Hot
New
Forum List
Menu