Coyote swap questions

Hey guys so I finally purchased me a junkyard 5.0, already purchased a set of gt cams and I take. My question is and I already know it would easier to buy the control pack but im refuse to spend 1500 lol can I buy a used computer and gas pedal and then buy a new factory harness that’s complete? Then just have everything tuned from that point? Years ago I swapped a ls in a 95 stang and took my time and set it up this way, used a different engine, computer, pedal and harness. New to ford mod engines and didn’t know if I could do this with the swap.