Coyote swap questions

8

89GreyFox

New Member
Apr 12, 2020
7
0
1
30
Kentucky
Hey guys so I finally purchased me a junkyard 5.0, already purchased a set of gt cams and I take. My question is and I already know it would easier to buy the control pack but im refuse to spend 1500 lol can I buy a used computer and gas pedal and then buy a new factory harness that’s complete? Then just have everything tuned from that point? Years ago I swapped a ls in a 95 stang and took my time and set it up this way, used a different engine, computer, pedal and harness. New to ford mod engines and didn’t know if I could do this with the swap.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
D Loaded Coyote Swap Tuning Question Fox Engine Swaparoo 2
rattlecan96gt Engine Coyote Swap Question SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
0 Coyote Swap Question 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 1
9 Coyote swap alternator wiring 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 6
9 97 Cobra Coyote swap Randomly won’t start 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 10
9 97 Cobra Coyote Swap Alternator Issue 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
G Engine Coyote swap cost/price for my 351? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
J Engine Flat Plane Crankshaft Coyote 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 0
M Coyote swap 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
JCBeaver JCBeaver's 1993 GT Coyote Swap "The Never-Ending Project" 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 182
F Coyote swap fox 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
88 Coyote swap greenman 88GT Coyote Swap CPU/Wireharness mounting and running 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 12
9 1995 Coyote Swapped Cobra Dies. 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
9 1995 Cobra Coyote Swap The Welcome Wagon 2
R For Sale FS/WTT 1965 Fastback Conversion Resto Mod with Coyote and 6 Spd Clovis, CA Classic Mustangs For Sale 0
ProjectDemon Engine 2010 Gt coyote swap 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 0
D coyote swap 2018 throttle body 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 4
D WTB/Trade WTB: Coyote Swapped Fox Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 1
R F150 coyote swap 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
J Coyote Swap.. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
F Coyote Engine Swap 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 5
Hoytster Progress Thread Seriously? Another Boosted Coyote Swap Build? - Still Slowly Moving Forward 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 319
2 Coyote Swap 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 9
ROB_D Coyote Swap Header Help 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
Machme72 New Edge Coyote Swap F150 Vs Stang Setup (twin Turbo) 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
B Engine Coyote Swap Parts List SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 6
eighty5fox Anyone Here Ever Do A Coyote Swap 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 12
B Engine Coyote Swap Knoxville Fox Engine Swaparoo 0
N Engine 5.0 Coyote Engine Swap Into An 04 V6 Body SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 0
D Can I Use S550 Exhaust Cams In 11-14? 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 1
D 2000 Mustang Gt Swap?? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
R Engine 2002 Gt Coyote Swap SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 11
M Expired 2014 F150 Coyote Engine Other Classifieds 0
Boosted92LX The Ls Vs. Coyote Swap Thread 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 72
67coyote Progress Thread Eleanor Coyote Swap! 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
67coyote Build Thread Eleanor Is Getting A Coyote Swap!! 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 108
Jace_78 Coyote Swap 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 30
PIGSMOKR Coyote Swapped Foxbody Coupe The Welcome Wagon 1
PIGSMOKR Expired Coyote Swapped Foxbody Coupe Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 6
J Coyote Swap The Welcome Wagon 3
J Expired Complete 1990-1993 Mustang K-member Package Mmkmp-9 -mod Motor Or Coyote Swap K-frame Suspension Parts 1
DarkoStoj Swapping A Coyote 5.0l Into A 67-68 & Shock Towers? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 3
carbedcobra93 SOLD 2013 Coyote Engine And Swap Parts Engine and Power Adder 2
6 Coyote Swap Classic Mustang Specific Tech 0
Butterfinger Factory Fox Gauges W/a Coyote Swap Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
99stallion Coyote Swap 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
Nihilation Filming A Coyote Swapped 2000 Gt 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
B Fox How Much Boost And Power For A Coyote Swap 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 9
M SOLD 2005 Coyote Swap Supercharged 520 Whp Gt S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 3
M SOLD 2005 Supercharged Coyote Swapped Mustang Amherst, Ma S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 8
Similar threads
Top Bottom