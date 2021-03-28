Coyote swap questions

ClayBelt

Feb 21, 2020
So I’ve got a 2010 Grand Marquis (I know, not a Mustang) that I have swapped a TR3650 in in the past. Recently I was given the opportunity to trade my 1979 MG Midget for a 2013 F150 5.0, PCM, wiring harness, pedals, and a 6 speed automatic. I am very seriously considering it, but since I don’t want to lose my 3rd pedal, I was curious as to if anyone had any wiring diagrams or experience rewiring an auto harness to work with a manual transmission, or if I’d be better off trying to trade or sell off the electronics and automatic for the correct harness and PCM if I did it. Advice?
 

