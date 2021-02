Yeah, the fabric fiber is about the only thing I'm not horribly crazy about. But if one were to fix the "structural" damage I wonder if it would be advantageous to repair like that then maybe take it to an upholsterer and have them wrap it in vinyl or leather. Or if someone could figure out a way to replicate the original texture, use the interior paints offered at parts stores like O'Reilly's. I've not seen the caps for our cars, but since my dash pad is now cracked pretty bad this is another option that I never thought of. I was basically under the impression that there were really only 2 options: buy the cap or buy a good used replacement.