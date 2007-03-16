CRANE INTERCEPTOR TUNING DEVICE?

Hey AOD92, Grab it!!!! They used very similar based technology that has now become the PMS today. I run a Interceptor II in my 89 LX and love it. I can datalog with a laptop, advance and retard timing, fuel pulse width, all from within the car. You just have to set the timing to 10 degrees advanced prior to installing the unit. It increases timing in 2 degree increments. Bro, for a c-note, you cant go wrong! I have been offered between 275-300 for mine. This unit is awesome if you plan on running boost or nitrous because you can retard the timing in the upper rpms and make a safe tune. It is a bitch at first to get used to, but after a while of toying with it you will love it. I have a manual on hand so if you get the unit with no instructions, Ill photocopy mine and send it if you need it. Heres a few good links to check out while pondering: PMS is still the bomb, but this is a cheap unit to get your feet wet with and will have very similar features minus some.Thanks man, For all the info. And i will be running boost! I belive it comes with the instruction manuel , but i appreciate the offer of copying it!