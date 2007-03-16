CRANE INTERCEPTOR TUNING DEVICE?

Have any of you guys ever heard of this? The guy thats selling it says it's the same thing as the pms . He only wants 100.00 buck's for it. What do you guys think , is it worth it?
 

Hey AOD92, Grab it!!!! They used very similar based technology that has now become the PMS today. I run a Interceptor II in my 89 LX and love it. I can datalog with a laptop, advance and retard timing, fuel pulse width, all from within the car. You just have to set the timing to 10 degrees advanced prior to installing the unit. It increases timing in 2 degree increments. Bro, for a c-note, you cant go wrong! I have been offered between 275-300 for mine. This unit is awesome if you plan on running boost or nitrous because you can retard the timing in the upper rpms and make a safe tune. It is a bitch at first to get used to, but after a while of toying with it you will love it. I have a manual on hand so if you get the unit with no instructions, Ill photocopy mine and send it if you need it. Heres a few good links to check out while pondering: PMS is still the bomb, but this is a cheap unit to get your feet wet with and will have very similar features minus some.

http://www.stangtuning.com/forumdisplay.php?f=9

http://www.mustangworks.com/articles/electronics/CraneInterceptor.html
 
Nope. They sold to a company that I believe is called EFI Solutions, then sold to Anderson, thus the Anderson PMS. So tech support is like non existent except for fellow members who have/had the Interceptor. If you look at some of the recomended PMS programs, they are similar and can offer similar results. Just the Interceptor does not monitor water temp nor does it have as much idle control features. This is of course just what I have heard from the research I did when toying with mine.
 
3

So the PMS is an evolved crane interceptor? The thing preventing me from buying the pms is its price. How hard is it to use these things? Is it one of those things thats confusing but you eventually get it or do you have to flat out know how to tune a car?
 
Exactly. They are a little confusing at first, but once you get used to it, its cake. I would recomend a wideband however to ensure your a/f is at a safe level. These things are designed to alter the fuel pulse width, which means it can add fuel, or take fuel away, and the same with the timing. If you are naturally aspirated, I would not worry too much about it. But if your on the bottle or boost, you really want to know you are at a safe ratio. The unit actually does dispaly the a/f ratio, but it either shows some thing like "L/L" which means left sensor is lean or "L/R" which menas left sensor is rich. Vise versa for the right side. These things were actually pretty advanced technology considering they were put out in the early/mid 90's. If you have access to a dyno, thats really the ideal situation to play with the system. Plus the dyno will show the a/f levels for you.
 
No problem. Stangtuning is a good sight for info and most guys on there are familiar with the interceptor there. Good luck.
 
I just picked up a car the has the Crane Interceptor 2 but there is no instructions, do you think you could hook me up? It would be greatly appreciated!!
 
Is there anyway I can obtain a manual from you or havevu send it via email ? I have one of those units and no manual
 
