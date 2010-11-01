Crank but no start-- please help

Check for vacuum leaks. Clean the MAF. Use only a product designed for the job. No brake clean. No carb/choke cleaner.



Turn the key to run (do not crank). Confirm that the theft light goes out after a 3 second "prove out". Confirm that the theft light does not blink during cranking.



Next cycle the key off/on/pause (do not crank) several times. LISTEN for the fuel pump to prime each time. Do you hear the FP run? Does this improve starting? If so, suspect a fuel pressure leak down or a bad fuel pump.



Also, on a FI car, parking on an incline will NOT make a difference. Why? Because the lines are supposed to remain presurized while the car is off. Parking on an incline could make re-pressurizing the system more difficult if the fuel pump pick up has been uncovered. But a small amount of fuel is supposed to remain in the fuel pump basket. So unless you have modified the basket by drilling holes, there should be enough fuel in the basket for the car to start.



Next, hold the throttle half way open during cranking. Does this improve starting? If so, suspect a bad IAC.



Last, disconnect the MAF. Does this improve starting?



If asked to guess, I lean towards fuel pressure leak down from the fuel injectors, fuel pressure sensor, damper, or bad fuel pump check valve. Note, the check value is serviced with the fuel pump itself.