Crank but no start-- please help

1991notchbackLX
- Dec 25, 2007
- 1,483
- 44
- 48
- 36
I did a search on this topic, but all I got was more confused. My 1999 GT has been sitting for a few weeks. I started it about a week ago and it cranked for a while before starting but eventually started up after about 30 seconds. I went out to start the car today to go for a drive because it was beautiful outside, and it just cranks with no start. The car is parked on an incline, so I thought perhaps all of the fuel drained back to the tank and out of the lines. I also thought it could somehow be out of gas. I put a few gallons of gas in it and it still wont start, it only cranks. Let the car rest for 15 minutes and tried it again and it still only cranks without starting. I've read that it could be the PATS system or fuel pump? Please help me troubleshoot this. Thanks in advance!
