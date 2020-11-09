Crank but no start

L

lordvoldemort

New Member
Sep 16, 2010
11
0
1
2003 V6 Mustang. In dry weather, the car just starts fine. In humid weather, especially after it rains; it doesn't start, but still cranks. I checked the ignition on one of the spark plug wires with an ignition tester and the spark is there. I also tested the fuel pressure at the schraeder valve, which was good. A few posts mention that there could be moisture in the Distributor cap, but this model has a coil pack which was replaced a couple of years back. Again, in dry weather, it starts as if nothing happened. There are no OBDII codes or check engine light either. Any pointers or advice will be highly appreciated.

Thanks
 

