Crank no start after hard drive

Having a weird issue lately. Ill take the car for a good drive, then park and when i come back out the car just cranks and cranks not even a sputter. Once the car cools down a bit I'm able to start it. Last time i checked there was spark and there was fuel pressure at the rail during this issue. I'm running a microsquirt and have it controlling spark with my MSD box. I was able to datalog the time leading up to the issue and during the cranking no start and when it finally started. If anyone can see anything that might stand out let me know I'm not sure if its mechanical or tune related at this point. Thanks in advance