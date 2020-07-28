I have with an issue with an 88 where it dies suddenly while at idle and will crank but not fire. When it dies, it’s not sputtering or running rough at all and seems as if it loses spark. There is pressure in the fuel rail and the fuel pump is running. After sitting for some time, it will fire right up and eventually die again at some point once it is warmed up.

I had replaced the ignition module, plugs, wires, cap, rotor when I bought the car and have maybe 50 miles on these components. I just swapped the coil for a new one and had the new module tested and it was fine yesterday but still has the same issue. I just got the car back from a shop that pulled the top end and had my heads re worked, new gaskets etc. One thing I noticed after going through and checking everything was that there was no pressure in the upper radiator hose when the car was at operating temp and it looks like they filled the system with straight water and never went back and filled with coolant, also no heat with the blower motor on. I have not checked for injector pulse yet because I didn’t have anybody to crank it for me. Would the PIP sensor fail this way?