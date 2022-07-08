Firstly, I'm very thankful for the great information on this site with regard to troubleshooting this crank no start topicI've done a bunch of testing, and don't know the next steps... and was hoping someone more intelligent could assist!See attached photo showing the results of the volt meter testing. And to qualify, I'm novice for sure...With the fuel pump test port jumped (tan/green) and the inertia jumped, I get power to the fuel pump. (Fuel pump is good and ground)Without fuel pump test port jumped I have not power to the red/black or pink/black but I do get a click at the fuel pump relay? I got a relay from NAPA to check and they assured me it was compatible but...I'm thinking I may need to test the tan/green wire from the EEC 22 but not sure how or if that would help? Could it be a computer issue?I'm missing something but need some help form here if you can!?Thank you for the help!