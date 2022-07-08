Electrical Crank no start... Getting closer but need some help!?

S

saywoodj

Member
Jun 28, 2022
2
1
13
23
New England
Firstly, I'm very thankful for the great information on this site with regard to troubleshooting this crank no start topic :).
I've done a bunch of testing, and don't know the next steps... and was hoping someone more intelligent could assist!

See attached photo showing the results of the volt meter testing. And to qualify, I'm novice for sure...
IMG_1379.jpg
With the fuel pump test port jumped (tan/green) and the inertia jumped, I get power to the fuel pump. (Fuel pump is good and ground)

Without fuel pump test port jumped I have not power to the red/black or pink/black but I do get a click at the fuel pump relay? I got a relay from NAPA to check and they assured me it was compatible but...

I'm thinking I may need to test the tan/green wire from the EEC 22 but not sure how or if that would help? Could it be a computer issue?

I'm missing something but need some help form here if you can!?

Thank you for the help!
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

T
Fuel 87GT fuel pump priming / ECM pin 22 question
Replies
11
Views
416
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
V
1989 GT cranks but won't start
Replies
22
Views
442
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Vince305
V
Trilldev123
Fuel The fuel pump doesn't stop priming and I can hear a hissing noise on the lower intake area (passenger side).
Replies
57
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mr.Kelley
Mr.Kelley
Busa1300
93 GT Fuel pump not priming
Replies
12
Views
343
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Noobz347
Noobz347
Creomod
Crank no start
Replies
14
Views
630
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Creomod
Creomod
Top Bottom