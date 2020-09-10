Crank no start

Northwest_stang
Member
-
- Dec 30, 2018
-
- 79
-
- 10
-
- 18
-
- 32
2000 GT battery was disconnected for about a week to week and a half while replacing throttle body and upper intake.
Double checked all connections so everything is hooked back up right.
Its not the pats system because the theft light goes out after key is in on position. All dash lights, door chime, radio all light up and work. The dome light dims as you crank so I assume that means its applying power to starter.
Any ideas???
Double checked all connections so everything is hooked back up right.
Its not the pats system because the theft light goes out after key is in on position. All dash lights, door chime, radio all light up and work. The dome light dims as you crank so I assume that means its applying power to starter.
Any ideas???