So to start off with its a 2001 GT with some basic bolt ons: LT headers, o/r x pipe, magnaflow cat back, upr k member, jlt intake, sct tuner, steeda tri ax short shifter, act clutch. Previous owner did the auto- manual swap.
Now the issue. Car has been running perfectly fine up until two days ago. It snowed about 8 inches over night so the next day the car just sat in the driveway. The folling day i went to start the car and it would just crank but not start. I thought it was because it was cold (12*F) took me about 15 minutes to start the car, once started it ran fine on the way to work. When i got off work 9 hours later same issue, crank but no start. This time i noticed the cooling fan kicked on as soon as i turned the key to on. Car started after about 10 minutes and drove home. Next day same thing Happened. Crank no start. This time i noticed the fan turns on, instrument cluster had (- - -) on the odometer, and the fuel pump was not priming. Hooked up my scan tool and it would not communicate with the car, same with the SCT. Confirmed fuel pump not priming with fuel pressure guage at the fuel rails showing no pressure while cranking. Eventually after about 5 minutes of just leaving key on the fan would shut off and id be able to start the car like the other times.So based on research iv done i decided to rule out the ccrm by swapping it with a known good one, swapped it with my buddies and the same thing is happening on my car not his using HIS ccrm. Further research i did says that these symptoms are either PATS or CCRM related, but my theft light does not flash, and the ccrm from my buddies car had no effect. The car will start after about 5 maybe 10 minutes of leaving the key on. Can anybody lead me in the right direction as to what to check next?
