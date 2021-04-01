Crank no start

I'm new to the group and I welcome any and all information related to my problem...1989 mustang gt vert suspected bad tfi module car ran good cold but as warmed up started running like crap breaking up under load (seemed to idle fine) I had a spare distributor with tfi already on so I just swapped the whole dizzy it fired up normal idled normal for like 6 seconds and it was like somebody turned the key off it just died. It's been 3 days I've swapped 2 different a9p, another different distributor, brand new tfi (motorcraft) tho I suspect ford is just reboxing Chinese made cheapy, swapped out eec relay, cap and rotor