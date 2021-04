89 gt suddenly died after i swapped dizzy for suspected bad tfi module now I can't get it to even cough it never skipped a beat before this happened. I've gone threw the crank but no start checklist and when I ground the dizzy and spin the gear by hand it'll spark a plug if I have a spark plug plugged in the coil wire and I hear only injector number 2 clicking..is this normal? Should all injectors click when doing this test?