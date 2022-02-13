Crank no start

Ok guys,last week my car didn’t want to start. I checked thro the checklist,it turned on and worked all week. No issues. It started after I messed with the fp. I pulled in out checked it and started right up all week. Now out of no where I started it this morning and it immediately shut off. I changed fuel filter,and the little filter on the fuel pump itself the flat white one. Won’t start. Fuel pressure at gauge 36 psi with key on,new fp,new fuel regulator,checked blew sucked on its vac hose no fuel there,I checked for 12 volts key on injector connector,checked tps it’s at 1.2 volts,I swapped the fuel relay for a used one,did the same ecc relay,inertia in bypassed as for spark I have spark,I do have a msd box 6a I did have the orange wire and black wires crossed on the coil but I think I have had them crossed from the beginning.In the pic I have them in right spot. My ecu was redone 2 years back,fuses ok,I ran codes and I am getting 21,24,67,81,82,85 smog stuff disconnected for 81,82,85,but 21,24 ect act. I was running all week with same codes and my car was working fine. Also swapped iac,changed tfi module,I haven’t checked the pip using the noir light yet but I was thinking it was fuel related science last time I changed the fp then worked any advise would be great,I need to get to work Tomorrow and I’m outside not being able to enjoy the super bowl tv stuff