Good evening everyone this is my first post.



I have a 1992 ford mustang gt 5.0 5 speed.

This week my car developed a crank no start condition. Was running last week fine.

So far I have checked and confirmed.

Spark at coil.

Spark at plug.

Injector pulse.

38 psi fuel pressure.



I had the car towed to my house and it sat in my driveway for 2 days. It started (barely ran like crap) and I managed to pull it in my garage it idled for another 10 seconds and then died. Hasn't run since. Not even the slightest bit of trying to run. No one's home in the motor.

No recent motor work.

Looks original Motorcraft dizzy.



Thank you in advance,

Mark.