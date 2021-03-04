Crank pulley bolts

So I bought a Mr Gasket underdrive pulley set for my 89 notch. I was in the process of upgrading the alternator to a 3G so a deal on EBAY caught my eye. Well the description was 100% accurate except that apparently there are some bolts with these pulleys that weren't included for the crank pulley because the stock bolts are too close to the pulley inner wall and wont accept a standard socket. Can I use Allen Head bolts with washers or is there another alternative?