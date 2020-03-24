Forced Induction Crank Trigger Clearance Issues Vortech

TexasFireman

TexasFireman

Jun 12, 2008
Beaumont Tx
Anybody running a crank trigger setup on a Fox with a Vortech? I went to put mine on today and there’s just not enough room with the alternator where it’s at. I trimmed the edge of the crank trigger bracket down as much as I could and still no go.

Think I’m going to have to either find an alternator with a smaller body or make a couple of extensions to swing the alternator down some. It’s a street car with AC and PS so there’s no room to move the alternator to the drivers side.

I forgot to take a pic with the crank trigger bolted up but you can see how tight it is.

8544FA36-1D66-481E-B377-D5F24708B448_zpsknqewoan.jpg


B733BD0E-B498-4CF6-A28B-AB56809E10F3_zpsjjinaafx.jpg


EA2F88BE-7BED-4D49-96BE-23165750EED9_zps0x2qghui.jpg
 

