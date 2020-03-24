Anybody running a crank trigger setup on a Fox with a Vortech? I went to put mine on today and there’s just not enough room with the alternator where it’s at. I trimmed the edge of the crank trigger bracket down as much as I could and still no go.Think I’m going to have to either find an alternator with a smaller body or make a couple of extensions to swing the alternator down some. It’s a street car with AC and PS so there’s no room to move the alternator to the drivers side.I forgot to take a pic with the crank trigger bolted up but you can see how tight it is.