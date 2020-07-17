Hi guys

I have a 89 Gt. The issue I have is that the cwr starts fine when the vehicke is cold. When car warms up and you go to start it you need to press the accelerator a bit for the car to fire up. If you just turn the key, it'll crank but shut off just before it starts up. I've put new plugs. New spark plug wires for recent maintenance. This issues been happening for a year now but it's getting annoying. If the car doesn't start on the first crank, the second time you go to start it you'll need to hold gas pedal on the way down and crank it and after about 3-4 seconds cad will fire up with a good amount of gas smell. I've read alot of these articles but get eveything from a bad ground to TFI Module. Wondering with the symptoms described if anyone has any other specific suggestions

Car has 19lb injectors, priffesuonal parts upper lower intake. Stock fuel pressure reg. Bbk shorty headers

Thanks