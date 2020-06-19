Electrical Cranks but no spark

E

evensteven

New Member
May 14, 2009
2
0
1
Hi- This is Steve, I haven't been on in a while but I'm in need of help. I've got an 89 5.0 EFI engine in my 65 coupe. Its been on the road with this set up for 4 years and I've got almost 10k miles logged. Recently I've run into an issue where the car will crank but not start. There is NO spark at the coil. The coil wires show 12 volts in the run position. All the ground are cleaned and secure. I've replaced the TFI module, the PIP and the coil. The coil will show spark if the Spout connector is removed. But it will not run. There is also 12 volts at the injectors and I can hear the relay for the fuel pump turning on. I've confirmed that I have fuel. Just no spark. Any thoughts? I've gone through the crank but won't start checklist and I'm stumped.



Thanks
 

