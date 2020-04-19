Cranks but wont start

T

TLAN

New Member
Apr 19, 2020
1
0
0
21
langley BC
I have a 2.3L 1990 mustang i was daily driving for about a year. I left it sitting for a few months starting it every 2 weeks or so until one day i went to start it and it wont start. it'll crank and sound as if it will just about start but then doesn't. i have since checked for spark, replaced the spark plugs/wires, replaces the rotor and cap, fuel pump sounds to be working, emergency shut off is not triggered and i just recently hooked up a OBD1 computer to it giving me error code 31 which i fixed by replacing the EGR valve. now i get no error codes and i am stumped to what might be causing this, any ideas?
 

STEVE PATTON

STEVE PATTON

I smell a conspiracy
Jan 6, 2019
167
76
38
70
ohio
TLAN said:
Those are known to slip a timing belt.
 
