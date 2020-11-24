1992 5.0L LX Convertible. Cranks but doesn't start. I replaced spark plugs, ignition coil, distributor cap/rotor, fuel pump, and fuel filter. Tested spark successfully. Tested fuel pressure successfully. Sometimes the fuel pump runs continuously with KOEO. Sometimes it doesn't run at all. Bought an OBD1 Code Reader. Test doesn't show any codes. Pulled the EEC-IV computer and saw the capacitors were bad. Replaced those. Still no codes. Still doesn't start. I am at a loss. I have no idea what to try next.