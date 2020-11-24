Engine Cranks but won't start

1992 5.0L LX Convertible. Cranks but doesn't start. I replaced spark plugs, ignition coil, distributor cap/rotor, fuel pump, and fuel filter. Tested spark successfully. Tested fuel pressure successfully. Sometimes the fuel pump runs continuously with KOEO. Sometimes it doesn't run at all. Bought an OBD1 Code Reader. Test doesn't show any codes. Pulled the EEC-IV computer and saw the capacitors were bad. Replaced those. Still no codes. Still doesn't start. I am at a loss. I have no idea what to try next.
 

When I replaced caps my ecu still didn't work either, the leaked cap stuff ate the trace from the power in pin to the middle cap....ran a jumper wire and it fixed it. Did you double check your new caps.....you know they thy are making connections to the circuits they are in?
 
Top Bottom