Crankshaft or camshaft position sensor? Car stalls.

I have a 1994 mustang gt. my Harmonic balancer went out, the car sat for a month until I fixed it, put the new balancer in, it idled just fine. Then I drove it and it was rough. It wouldn’t go when I stepped on the gas, it was sputtering, misfiring, and eventually shut off. I tried starting it, and it wouldn’t. I came back to it a few hours later with some fresh gas, and it started up again. Then eventually died down the street again and didn’t wanna start. I parked the car for about another month, and tried driving it again, same issue, but the lights would flicker, and sounded like the car wants to die. If I pressed the brake or rolled down windows, it’s starts to drain the battery. I feel like it’s something electrical. Someone please help.