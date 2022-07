Will someone post a picture of these "side bolts"? I am brand new to building engines and am doing it old school because thats what I do. So I got an old engine (2000 gt 4.6L 2v V8) and am just using it for a puzzle to memorize. I do understand bore and new bolts and parts are necessary in areas but this like I said just a puzzle for fun at this time. But I too am stuck at the dowel pins. By side bolts do you mean the bolts not touching the dowels in any way which hold the crankshaft in place with two bolts and are in direct line form the dowel pin to the opposite side same piece dowel pin? I attached an image to make it easier. Have I already removed this "side bolt" there on the right and the dowel remains? or is there a bolt I cant see?