Crankshaft Sensor Bolt Broke Off...

M

Monday

Member
Feb 8, 2022
9
3
13
55
British Columbia
Crank Sensor Bolt Busted Off... and I have an idea but I don't wanna blow my car up. The fella whom helped me out designing my exhaust suggested I weld a washer on first, then weld a nut on that, filling it in.

This scares me. I'm fairly proficient with my welders but this has "fire and explosion" written all over it.

I really need suggestions. As it is, the car is off the road until this gets done no-matter-what.


Anything might help.

Thanks
 

That will not be easy to get out
Short left hand drill bit and an angle drill
Grind it flat first and use a center punch
The weld procedure is a good option if you can get a mig tip in there
Watch a few videos about the special tool for removing exhaust studs 5.4 Triton and some dodges
 
You can grind a screwdriver slot in what is left of the bolt with a dremel tool
Heat up the aluminum with a propane torch and cool it back down with WD-40 or rust penetrant
Work the bolt back and forth with the screwdriver
Back to more heat and try again and again
It will come out
 
Here is a YouTube video of some exhaust studs being removed the easy way
You could use this procedure for your front cover and because you have broken stud protruding it would be easier
 
No I have not used it
I just use the same method
That special tool is aluminum
Next 5.4 I play with I may buy the tool just because
They also make the plates for several other motors
 
