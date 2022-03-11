Crankshaft Sensor Bolt Broke Off...

Crank Sensor Bolt Busted Off... and I have an idea but I don't wanna blow my car up. The fella whom helped me out designing my exhaust suggested I weld a washer on first, then weld a nut on that, filling it in.



This scares me. I'm fairly proficient with my welders but this has "fire and explosion" written all over it.



I really need suggestions. As it is, the car is off the road until this gets done no-matter-what.





Anything might help.



Thanks