Crankshaft Sensor Bolt Broke Off...

Monday
Member
-
- Feb 8, 2022
-
- 9
-
- 3
-
- 13
-
- 55
Crank Sensor Bolt Busted Off... and I have an idea but I don't wanna blow my car up. The fella whom helped me out designing my exhaust suggested I weld a washer on first, then weld a nut on that, filling it in.
This scares me. I'm fairly proficient with my welders but this has "fire and explosion" written all over it.
I really need suggestions. As it is, the car is off the road until this gets done no-matter-what.
Anything might help.
Thanks
This scares me. I'm fairly proficient with my welders but this has "fire and explosion" written all over it.
I really need suggestions. As it is, the car is off the road until this gets done no-matter-what.
Anything might help.
Thanks