Crazy Overheating Problem. Need Help

GrapeApe318
New Member
-
- Jul 17, 2013
-
- 9
-
- 0
-
- 2
This just started Saturday while driving. The temp usually stays around 220 with the AC on while cruising but now if I get the temp to 220 it will shoot up to 240. Once it gets to 240 I shut it off or it will climb to 260. If I have a cold engine and start driving normal without getting the RPM's or the temp up above 200, everything seems to be ok but thats with the AC off. If the temp gets above 200 then it will at some point shoot up to 240 quick. I can have the heater on and it blowing hot then all of a sudden it blows cool and as soon as it blows cool the temp climbs to 240+. The top hose will be hot but the bottom hose will be cool. Both hoses will be tight as a blue tick on a yard dog. I also noticed the top left side of my fan is blowing really hot air but the rest of the air around the fan is much cooler.I have replaced 2 thermostats and put the burp pin pointing up. Yesterday I jacked the front end way up, topped of the radiator, cranked the car up and turned the heat on full. I kept topping of radiator as needed and the temp stayed at 180. I turned the AC on and it stayed at 180. I let the car idle for 20 mintues while the front was jacked up. Let the car down and drove to town. I noticed the temp got up to 240 as soon as i got to down. It took me 3 hours to get back home. I stopped at the lake a few times and kept pouring water over everything until the temp got below 180. then eased it home fime. What am I missing???
1995 Mustang GT 5.0 (302ci.) Stroked to a (331ci.) and SUPERCHARGED
TKO 500 Trans with a SPEC stage 3+ clutch kit (1000 miles on new clutch).
CUSTOM TUNE with 3 programs and dyno of 481 RWHP & 486 Torque on low Tune
502 RWHP on high tune. Third tune is for emissions. This car can pass a texas emissions test.(tuned by Murillo Motorsports in San Antonie, TX)
Forged Eagle crank, connecting Rods & ARP Balanced with Molly Rings and JE --SRP Pistons.
GT-40X Heads,
High RPM Springs,
Motor sport 1.6 Roller Rockers,
Stainless Valves
Vortech S-trim V2 Supercharger 10 psi.(capable of 14 psi)
F303 cam,
42 psi. Injectors,
T-Rex fuel pump
Full MSD 6AL-2 Digital Ignition system with 2 stage rev limiters,
Cobra Intake,
65mm Throttle Body,
90mm SCT 2800 Mass Air meter
Shorty Headers,
Bassani x-pipe,
High Flow Cats
Flow master exhaust, 50 series
K&N air filter,
3.73 Gears,
Speedo geared to matchTKO 500 Trans.
B&M Short throw shifter & Knob,
Anderson ford motorsport power pipe
Mishimoto All Aluminum 3 core Radiator
Tube Flex lite electric Fan,
Summit high volume water pump & oil pump
Ford Racing Pedals,
Glow shift Blackout LED Elite 10 Color Gauges, (5)
Triple pillar pod with Tac, Air Fuel, Boost.
Double dash pod with Oil pressor, Water Temp.
Eibach 1 ¾"lowering springs,
Functional side scoops to keep rear tires cooler.
4 wheel disc braks with cross drilled and slotted rotors
Weld aluminum weels with 275/50/15 Nitto 555R's on rear
Xenon complete body kit
Cobra R hood True Cal
Saleen SR-351 wing,
Halo smoked LED Headlights,
96 Cobra smoked tail lights
1995 Mustang GT 5.0 (302ci.) Stroked to a (331ci.) and SUPERCHARGED
TKO 500 Trans with a SPEC stage 3+ clutch kit (1000 miles on new clutch).
CUSTOM TUNE with 3 programs and dyno of 481 RWHP & 486 Torque on low Tune
502 RWHP on high tune. Third tune is for emissions. This car can pass a texas emissions test.(tuned by Murillo Motorsports in San Antonie, TX)
Forged Eagle crank, connecting Rods & ARP Balanced with Molly Rings and JE --SRP Pistons.
GT-40X Heads,
High RPM Springs,
Motor sport 1.6 Roller Rockers,
Stainless Valves
Vortech S-trim V2 Supercharger 10 psi.(capable of 14 psi)
F303 cam,
42 psi. Injectors,
T-Rex fuel pump
Full MSD 6AL-2 Digital Ignition system with 2 stage rev limiters,
Cobra Intake,
65mm Throttle Body,
90mm SCT 2800 Mass Air meter
Shorty Headers,
Bassani x-pipe,
High Flow Cats
Flow master exhaust, 50 series
K&N air filter,
3.73 Gears,
Speedo geared to matchTKO 500 Trans.
B&M Short throw shifter & Knob,
Anderson ford motorsport power pipe
Mishimoto All Aluminum 3 core Radiator
Tube Flex lite electric Fan,
Summit high volume water pump & oil pump
Ford Racing Pedals,
Glow shift Blackout LED Elite 10 Color Gauges, (5)
Triple pillar pod with Tac, Air Fuel, Boost.
Double dash pod with Oil pressor, Water Temp.
Eibach 1 ¾"lowering springs,
Functional side scoops to keep rear tires cooler.
4 wheel disc braks with cross drilled and slotted rotors
Weld aluminum weels with 275/50/15 Nitto 555R's on rear
Xenon complete body kit
Cobra R hood True Cal
Saleen SR-351 wing,
Halo smoked LED Headlights,
96 Cobra smoked tail lights