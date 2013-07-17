Crazy Overheating Problem. Need Help

I hate to say it, but that sounds exactly like a head gasket leak to me. You build a pocket of air or exhaust gas in the cooling system which will allow the coolant to turn to steam in that spot and read really high on the temp sensors. However, the thermostat needs to be in contact with a liquid to open. Since the stat is at the highest point in the system, the air pocket will find it’s way to the stat and then the stat won’t open. That’s why the car will run normal until a point, then you’ll see large rapid increases in the temp measurement. This is really bad because the engine is actually overheating and the radiator isn’t being used in the cooling system. If you keep driving or give it some rpm, sometimes you get lucky and the stat will eventually open, then you’ll see an instant drop of the temp gauge to something like 180 or even 160.



When this condition happens and you park the car, chances are that the thermostat eventually gets hot enough to open, purges out the air bubble, and then the car works fine for a drive cycle or two until you build up another bubble in the system. This is why it’s somewhat intermittent.



The quick fix is to pull your stat and drill a small hole at the 12 o’clock position on it’s main plate. That provides the coolant flow with a small bypass to push the air bubble through. However, this is just prolonging the car’s usefulness until the head gasket completely lets go.



To confirm the head gasket or worst case, a cracked head/block, you should do a coolant system pressure test with a tester from a local auto parts store. Crank up the pressure to around 14 or 16 psi and see how long the system holds pressure. You don’t want the pressure to drop too much or too fast. If it’s bad enough sometimes you can even hear the leak if you do the test in a quiet area.



You can also do a leakdown test, but my experience has been that the leak has to be pretty big before it shows up as leakdown. If it’s already that bad then usually the spark plug on the leaky cylinder looks like it’s been steam cleaned where the others come out tan or black depending how you’ve been driving. (White smoke out the exhaust is another sing that you're burning coolant, but you need a good sized leak before it really shows.)