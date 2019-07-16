Hello everyone!



I just recently bought a 90 notch mustang. Most of the mods on this car was done 10-15 years ago.



It has a mild 306 h/c/I and a old msd 6A ignition box. It has a t5 transmission, and a 03-04 cobra IRS with 3:55 gears.



The previous owner said he never had this problem, but maybe he didn't drive like I did to create this whole car shaking!



The problem only happens at 1500 rpms mainly in 5th gear. I initially thought it was mph specific, because it would do this in 5th gear between 40-50 mph. But I created the same symptoms in 4th gear at 1500 rpms but it wasn't near as violent. It feels like it's right under my seat! The car also feels like it hesitates while cruising around town. If I put the car in neutral and rev up to 1500 rpms the car doesn't shake?



Some stuff that I replaced:

- Spark plugs, wires, distributor cap and rotor.

- Fuel filter.

- Driveshaft u-joints.

- Harmonic balancer, the old one had a wobble.

- Motor mounts look worn, I have new energy suspension ones, but haven't installed yet.



I verified the tps voltage, cleaned the maf sensor, and changed out the old mechanical fuel pressure gauge. The new one was only showing about 20 psi with the vacuum line on. I bumped it up to 39 psi. I also checked vacuum at idle which was 14.



I plan on having the tune checked out, but it's about an hour drive, so I want to make sure it's road worthy.



I haven't checked the timing yet. I had a mechanic friend drive the car. He's been a mechanic for a long time. He built my old 347 back in the early 2000's. He described the feeling as "lugging". That's what he thinks it is, but I'm not so sure.



I'm going to check codes again soon, I did it on a cold motor, scan tool said to do it on a warm motor.



Sorry for the long post, looking for some insight. I posted as drivetrain, but feel clueless as to what it is.