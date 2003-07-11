crazy vibrations in shifter

Here is a deal with shaking in my Stang , last weekend my friend rebuild my T5 tranny, in tranny he change blocker rings , synchros and plastic inserts , also he put for me steel bering retainer , new Cobra clutch kit(I burn old Cobra clutch kit in 10 months/9k miles because I have oil leak on rear main seal) and new Ford Racing cast iron flywheel , same day when he put together everything we take a car to test , I drive , everything fine , except two things : In 3rd gear aroung 3000-3200rpms and up when I punched gas pedal , shifter/handle start shaking like "trrrrrrrrrrrr" left and right, ok in that day I had stock shifter with a lot play in handle so I been thinking shifter is realy bad now , (before he rebuild tranny ,I never have ploblem like that) ,

Second problem is when I rev up over 4500rpms ,whole car start shake , so I think "now I have new flywheel I gonna give this problems a few days,

Problem is still there, two days ago I got Pro-5.0 shifter , so I put in my car same day ,and I have hope "shifter never gonna shake like before" , BUT I'M WRONG , shifter still shaking and make trrrrrrrrrrr noise ONLY ONLY in 3rd gear at 3000 and up

I have 3 months old U-joints, 4 months old rear end so thats good ,

WTF is wrong now



Sorry B/C I bring old post