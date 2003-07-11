crazy vibrations in shifter

M

MidnightBlue

New Member
Feb 9, 2003
98
0
0
35
Ont, Canada
Visit site
if it is aftermarket...like Pro 5.0 you will get more vibrations with it since there are no bushings what so ever. Just a metal stick attached to the tranny..they way i like it. And whoever installed it, I sure hope they used black RTV to seal it to the tranny or else it will vibrate even more.
 
B

BYEBYETPI

New Member
May 15, 2003
28
0
0
41
mine does it too, just adjust the bolts on your shifter, the ones that stop it from going to far,
 
86mustangpower

86mustangpower

New Member
Jan 22, 2003
166
0
0
42
Kitchener, Ontario
members.cardomain.com
I've got the B&M ripper shifter and I did replace the stock shifter, which hardly vibrated. My hand does shake quite violently when it's on the shifter ready to shift gears from about 5000. I'll just go back to the guy who installed it for me and find out if it can be improved. I also got an aluminum driveshaft installed at the same time.
 
M

MidnightBlue

New Member
Feb 9, 2003
98
0
0
35
Ont, Canada
Visit site
hmm quite violently doesn't sound right...but i don't know how the B&M is setup. I am assuming it has no bushings..which whould make it vibrate..and without RTV make it vibrate even more...but violently??
 
J

jerry beach

Founding Member
May 20, 2002
2,668
0
46
50
Ocala,FL
Visit site
Mine did the same with a stock shifter. I took the DS to a driveline shop and they put it on a lathe for me free. You could see the stock shaft was warped and twisted. I replaced it, prob solved.
 
Slow5.0

Slow5.0

Active Member
Feb 13, 2003
2,554
0
46
43
Portland, OR
www.cardomain.com
Here is a deal with shaking in my Stang , last weekend my friend rebuild my T5 tranny, in tranny he change blocker rings , synchros and plastic inserts , also he put for me steel bering retainer , new Cobra clutch kit(I burn old Cobra clutch kit in 10 months/9k miles because I have oil leak on rear main seal) and new Ford Racing cast iron flywheel , same day when he put together everything we take a car to test , I drive , everything fine , except two things : In 3rd gear aroung 3000-3200rpms and up when I punched gas pedal , shifter/handle start shaking like "trrrrrrrrrrrr" left and right, ok in that day I had stock shifter with a lot play in handle so I been thinking shifter is realy bad now , (before he rebuild tranny ,I never have ploblem like that) ,
Second problem is when I rev up over 4500rpms ,whole car start shake , so I think "now I have new flywheel I gonna give this problems a few days,
Problem is still there, two days ago I got Pro-5.0 shifter , so I put in my car same day ,and I have hope "shifter never gonna shake like before" , BUT I'M WRONG , shifter still shaking and make trrrrrrrrrrr noise ONLY ONLY in 3rd gear at 3000 and up
I have 3 months old U-joints, 4 months old rear end so thats good ,
WTF is wrong now

Sorry B/C I bring old post
 
3

331fastcoupe

New Member
Jun 25, 2008
9
0
0
Got the same problem, under hard acceleration 3-4 gear , running a tko 600
331 afr185 ect . Did the same with t-5's prior, and the same with older 302.
I had this car at a drive line shop , they put a alumium drive shaft in and balanced it. Changed tires rims k- member all mounts , set pinion several times , had new rear end iners installed , allmost nothing left , the only I can think of now is slightly bent axle, or axles.

Same boat any suggestions....
I have another coupe built up s/c 500 h.p . still with t-5 smooth as silk up to 200km's...
 
R

Rick_mac

New Member
May 12, 2021
1
0
0
31
Mitchell
Has anyone figured out why they get vibration in the shifter? I have what may be the same issue I have a short throw B&M short throw shifter that the previous owner installed and I have done it all other there then rebuild trans and this thing vibrates at 4500/5000 rpm if I could share a video I would think t does it when sitting at idle I can rev engine up to that mark and she has a vibration not a little one or I prolly wouldn’t car new engine mounts trans mounts aluminum driveshaft even some help would be awesome let’s just say she basically a new car other then engine and trans
 
