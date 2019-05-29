Creaking(like a old bed/door) in front end

Hey everyone I have a 97 v6 coupe , and there’s an ugly creaking noise whenever I’m breaking, turning the wheel, or I push down on the passenger side fender of the car.

I replaced my driver side inner tie rod, my passenger side tie rod end needs replacing, and I greased my sway bar bushings today.

I put a jack under my rotor , unscrewed what held the sway bar bushing together and it all separated. I pushed down on the car and still heard the creak so I’m thinking it’s somewhere in my strut because my spring looks pretty solid. If anyone needs a video I will gladly figure out how to post one, but the passenger side sounds like an old rusty door , an old bed, or hamster wheel. I’m about 90% certain it is not the rack. Any thoughts or input will be highly appreciated. (Also owned a 96 and the bad ball joint sound was a thump when turning so I’m 100% certain it’s not that.)