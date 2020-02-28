Crebb Engineering

I gotta give it to theses guys....They sent me a high performance 289...it leaked like a sieve....took it out, resent to them, they supposedly fixed it....Second engine in...at my expense of course...running about 5 grand so far if you add up shipping to East Coast and back....Anyway, maiden voyage .I took it to reno...about 300 mile round trip...it threw a rod...I will not recommend nor buy out of state ever again...buy at your own risk i say....I used Ebay....like a dope....so now Im stuck with the engine....I need to repair it myself...I'm not throwing away anymore money intothis pit they called a rebuilt..There i told you so. Ill be going on You tube with this same line of thought. A follow up to the original Youtube post....Im so disappointed. Anwy, it;l be on My 1970 Ford Mustang Grande....
 

