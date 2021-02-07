Fox Cruise cable with tall covers

DemonGT

DemonGT

Founding Member
May 24, 2002
Sparta,WI
When i installed my motor i used the FMS tall covers. They interfered with the bracket that holds the throttle and cruise cable
so i cut the end off that holds the cruise cable. Im wanting to get the cruise functional and was wondering what covers work with 1.6 rockers and do not interfere with the throttle/cruise cable and bracket?
 

KRUISR

KRUISR

Well-Known Member
Apr 16, 2015
I have 1.7 pedestal rockers with OEM valve covers, no issues. I would think any cover about the same size should suit your need.
 
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

i'm familiar with penetration
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
Massachusetts
I’m using a 3/8” intake spacer to clear. It allows the throttle bracket to bolt on without modification.

the 3/8” spacer and cobra intake clear under my stock hood
 
