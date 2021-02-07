DemonGT
When i installed my motor i used the FMS tall covers. They interfered with the bracket that holds the throttle and cruise cable
so i cut the end off that holds the cruise cable. Im wanting to get the cruise functional and was wondering what covers work with 1.6 rockers and do not interfere with the throttle/cruise cable and bracket?
