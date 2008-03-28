cruise control adjustment

I'm looking to see if anyone knows how to adjust the assembly that goes near the brake pedal arm. Kinda looks like a light socket and appears to be adjustable.



I must of knocked the servo or whatever you may call it off when I swapped the brake booster. The piece has a plunger and has the vacuum line hooked up to it. The plunger makes contact with the brake arm but I don't understand fully how it operates or how to set it.

System worked fine prior so I went hunting and I just found this tonight so i haven't tested the car yet.

Its for a 93.

Thanks in advance.