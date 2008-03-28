cruise control adjustment

Tstang90

I'm looking to see if anyone knows how to adjust the assembly that goes near the brake pedal arm. Kinda looks like a light socket and appears to be adjustable.

I must of knocked the servo or whatever you may call it off when I swapped the brake booster. The piece has a plunger and has the vacuum line hooked up to it. The plunger makes contact with the brake arm but I don't understand fully how it operates or how to set it.
System worked fine prior so I went hunting and I just found this tonight so i haven't tested the car yet.
Its for a 93.
Thanks in advance.
 

The vacuum switch over the brake pedal vents vacuum and that releases the cruse control servo. To adjust the vacuum switch, you twist and turn the swich housing and it moves in the mount. The sides of the switch are threaded so it moves when you turn it.

Check the fuse if your cigarette lighter doesn't work: the cruse control runs off the same fuse.

Put your hand up there, grab it, and pull it in the direction you need it to move. The housing has ridges that will sound like a zip tie when you move it. The ridges hold it in place where you need it to be. If I remember right, you want the button pressed in completely when your foot is OFF the pedal. I had the same problem after switching out my booster.
 
This happened to me after I did my brake booster too. Cruise stopped working, sure enough the yellow plunger was sticking out with the brake pedal all the way out, AND the vacuum fitting was just barely in the bracket. Super easy to see and shove back in place. I just used a pair of large needlenose pliers to grip the fitting and shove it towards the brake pedal until it stopped. Cruise immediately started working again. Thanks @Red9250!
 
