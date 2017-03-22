Cruise Control Button Move

John Dirks Jr

John Dirks Jr

there is enough sticking out to grab on to
i did a grant steering wheel install. Now moving buttons for cruise to console. Can't figure it out. There's a black, purple and blue wire. I've got them all hooked up. But, when I push the button to turn the cruise on, the horn blows. I can find 50 ways to make the horn blow, but I can't get the cruise to turn on. Gotta be a simple error here. What is it?
 

John Dirks Jr

John Dirks Jr

there is enough sticking out to grab on to
B634401F-74F4-46FF-9EA2-3EFBFDD99AB9.jpg
 
TOOLOW91

TOOLOW91

If you're the village idiot what's that make me?
What's the two wire plug coming off of each switch for that isn't connected to anything ?
 
John Dirks Jr

John Dirks Jr

there is enough sticking out to grab on to
I have my clutch switch bypassed with a 5amp mini fuse. I wonder if that might be complicating things. Because pushing the clutch in shuts off CC in correctly wired cars. But I still don't know why that would make the horn blow when I push the cruise on button
 
5.0Droptop

5.0Droptop

...all those nights we shared, and you're a dude??
I dont know if that helps. I know the horn is tied into the cruise circuit as it all was in those rings
 
John Dirks Jr

John Dirks Jr

there is enough sticking out to grab on to
Thanks for the wiring diagram. I'll study and see what I can figure out.
 
John Dirks Jr

John Dirks Jr

there is enough sticking out to grab on to
Btw, the pic shows the buttons from the 92 airbag wheel. I recently swapped it out for an 89 tilt column. I also tried the cruise buttons from the 89 stock wheel. Same thing happens. Push cruise on and the horn blows.
 
90sickfox

90sickfox

Wasn't a pretty sight...and I've got big hands
The horn is hot at all times.....grounding it blows the horn. Somehow you're grounding the horn..

I know that doesn't help
 
John Dirks Jr

John Dirks Jr

there is enough sticking out to grab on to
90sickfox said:
The horn is hot at all times.....grounding it blows the horn. Somehow you're grounding the horn..

I know that doesn't help
Click to expand...

It might help.

I have the horn working with the Grant steering wheel install. There's various ways it might be wired. There's the one wire, the two wire, the positive ground, negative ground etc.....

Maybe my method of wiring horn via Grant install is not jiving with the cruise buttons.
 
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

Put lubricant all over the balls
John Dirks Jr said:
Btw, the pic shows the buttons from the 92 airbag wheel. I recently swapped it out for an 89 tilt column. I also tried the cruise buttons from the 89 stock wheel. Same thing happens. Push cruise on and the horn blows.
Click to expand...

I think you have two wires swapped. The blk wire is ground, and one of the other wires will be constant 12V and the other is the signal wire to the CC solid state.

Capture.JPG


In above diagram. Blk wire is ground, yellow looks like it should be constant 12V+. The red wire would be signal to CC solid state.

When you turn cruise on, you get a connection from yellow to red wire so the CC solid will see 12V constand. As you manipulate the switches, the voltage will drop as the same power grounds to the blk wire through resistors, so you get a voltage drop on red wire.

Horn beep is yellow to black


I guess step #1 here is what color wires do you actually have. Which wire has continuity to vehicle ground, and which as constant 12V hot? Which wire is neither a ground or has power? Then we can assign those to the above three colors and figure out wiring
 
John Dirks Jr

John Dirks Jr

there is enough sticking out to grab on to
I figured out what I did wrong. When I spliced the extra lengths of wire to run them down to the console, I left the cruise control wire connected on its way up the column to the steering wheel. Up there it grounds out on the Grant horn clock spring thingy.

So, the constant hot for the horn needs to run up the column to the horn button and it also needs to be spliced to what ever location you install the cruise buttons, (in my case the ash tray location). But, the cruise activate and control wire gets clipped on its way to the column and only goes to the button location.

Whoooo Hoooooo! :banana: :cheers: :SN: :flag:


4CF39371-8173-4AF6-8B37-F63A71C43EA2.jpg
 
Davedacarpainter

Davedacarpainter

Chicks can make things hard if they’re inspired...
Well right on brother:nice:! Good fix. That's a really neat idea to keep your cruise control.
 
CarMichael Angelo

CarMichael Angelo

my rearend will smell so minty fresh,
m.imdb.com
Davedacarpainter said:
Well right on brother:nice:! Good fix. That's a really neat idea to keep your cruise control.
Click to expand...
I noticed in the pic above that there is a fair amount of normal funk build up around the ashtray area, and the buttons themselves.
Do You think you could offer up a cleaning solution so as to make the future reloc area for those buttons look like they belong there?
What do you say Davie Homemaker?
 
Davedacarpainter

Davedacarpainter

Chicks can make things hard if they’re inspired...
Cleaning solution? Like windex?

As for making a surround for the buttons, you're the man for fabrication. I just make sht look like it did before, not much brain power involved there.
 
John Dirks Jr

John Dirks Jr

there is enough sticking out to grab on to
I'm not finished but I decided to use the ash tray itself as a mounting platform. The '89 CC switches were just a tad too wide to fit in so I shaved them on the sides a tiny bit with the bench grinder, very delicately. I drilled a hole in the front of the ash tray to run the CC harness plug up under the console. I also drilled 4 holes in the bottom of the ash tray which I used to run longer screws up into the switches for securing them. They are rock solid in the pictured position. Using the ash tray gives them a nice recessed position so the tray lid closes nicely. I just need to fabricate a nice trim piece to close in the gaps.

cc-tray.jpg
 
5.0Droptop

5.0Droptop

...all those nights we shared, and you're a dude??
Davedacarpainter said:
Well right on brother:nice:! Good fix. That's a really neat idea to keep your cruise control.
Click to expand...

Man when i put a grant wheel in my 87 coupe i mounted the buttons on the dash. It never occured to me to use the ash tray. Thats a great idea.
 
