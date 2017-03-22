Cruise Control Button Move

John Dirks Jr said: Btw, the pic shows the buttons from the 92 airbag wheel. I recently swapped it out for an 89 tilt column. I also tried the cruise buttons from the 89 stock wheel. Same thing happens. Push cruise on and the horn blows. Click to expand...

I think you have two wires swapped. The blk wire is ground, and one of the other wires will be constant 12V and the other is the signal wire to the CC solid state.In above diagram. Blk wire is ground, yellow looks like it should be constant 12V+. The red wire would be signal to CC solid state.When you turn cruise on, you get a connection from yellow to red wire so the CC solid will see 12V constand. As you manipulate the switches, the voltage will drop as the same power grounds to the blk wire through resistors, so you get a voltage drop on red wire.Horn beep is yellow to blackI guess step #1 here is what color wires do you actually have. Which wire has continuity to vehicle ground, and which as constant 12V hot? Which wire is neither a ground or has power? Then we can assign those to the above three colors and figure out wiring