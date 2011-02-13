Cruise Control Issue 87' Convertible.

Last summer I went on a long cruise with some other 5.0 enthusiasts...we had a great time, when all of a sudden my pedal went to the floor and my car took off... (the cruise control hadn't worked since I bought the car) So I pressed the clutch in and nothing happened. When I pressed the brake it slowed down and the pedal went back to normal. I pressed the off button multiple times on the steering wheel but it wont turn off the cruise control. Anyways it stopped working randomly and I figured it was fine...wrong! I started it up in the driveway a few days later and the pedal went to the floor (in neutral, foot on clutch) after it hit red-line a few times I turned it off. Now its in the garage and I need to figure out how to disconnect the cruise all together. Can someone help me with this issue?
 

Remove the cable from the throttle body. Remove the vac line for the "sc" port. Should physically disable it
 
OK

I was looking at it today and right on the firewall under the hood there is a port that has like 4 hoses running to it the first one is "S" then like brake and one is labeled S/C...does that stand for speed control and that is the hose i should disconnect? and where can I find the cable? Sorry I know my way around a car a little bit but I'm new when it comes to 5.0's!!
 
As Mustang 5L5 said, the S/C is for speed control. As for the cables. Find your throttle body, attached to a pivot ball on the throttle body, you will find a pair of cables connected to it. Do not disconnect the cable with the spring on the end of it, that is the one connected directly to the pivot ball on the throttle body, that one is from your accelerator pedal.
you will see another cable with a plastic end with adjusting slots cut into it, attached by a metal clip, this is the cable that controls your throttle body by the speed control. that is the one you want to disconnect.
I did the very same thing with my Mustang because I installed a custom steering wheel, no place for the S/C switches so I could not use the cruise control any more. Hope this helps you out.
 
not yet

Nah I was going to ask you for help anyways. I found the right cable to detach from the throttle body however its under the intake manifold so I get the new carpet tomorrow it appears and will be putting it in this weekend(i know you said hot day etc) but it can't wait that long I have a few projects to do on her before she gets moved out.
 
There is also a cruise control amplifier under the dash where the pedals are. You can also unplug that.
 
awesome

Mustang5L5 said:
There is also a cruise control amplifier under the dash where the pedals are. You can also unplug that.
Click to expand...

Alright cool, I'm gonna stick with just disconnecting the cable from the throttle body for now, I would assume that if it cannot increase the throttle it won't be able to rev my engine up? If that fixes the issue then I'll just do that(if you saw the wiring disaster the previous owner left me you'd understand:)) good thing I know electrical and electronics because installing a stereo and speakers was quite the operation!
 
ComeOnn22 said:
awesome



Alright cool, I'm gonna stick with just disconnecting the cable from the throttle body for now, I would assume that if it cannot increase the throttle it won't be able to rev my engine up? If that fixes the issue then I'll just do that(if you saw the wiring disaster the previous owner left me you'd understand:)) good thing I know electrical and electronics because installing a stereo and speakers was quite the operation!
Click to expand...
I disconnected mine and just put the cable on the ball I'll send a pic if it's ok to do
 

