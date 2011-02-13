Cruise Control Issue 87' Convertible.

Last summer I went on a long cruise with some other 5.0 enthusiasts...we had a great time, when all of a sudden my pedal went to the floor and my car took off... (the cruise control hadn't worked since I bought the car) So I pressed the clutch in and nothing happened. When I pressed the brake it slowed down and the pedal went back to normal. I pressed the off button multiple times on the steering wheel but it wont turn off the cruise control. Anyways it stopped working randomly and I figured it was fine...wrong! I started it up in the driveway a few days later and the pedal went to the floor (in neutral, foot on clutch) after it hit red-line a few times I turned it off. Now its in the garage and I need to figure out how to disconnect the cruise all together. Can someone help me with this issue?