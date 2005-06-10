Cruise control relocation

Anybody ever moved the cruise control buttons off the steering wheel to someplace else. Reason is that I want to install one of the SVO style steering wheels without the buttons on my 86GT. I was thinking maybe in the ashtray or possibly in place of the little warning light cluster in the front of the console. Im just kind of looking for ideas and pictures if possible. Im also wondering if I will be able to remove the factory switches from the wheel or if I will have to come up with different switches.