Cruise control relocation

MrKwik

MrKwik

Founding Member
Jan 29, 2000
1,008
0
0
Anybody ever moved the cruise control buttons off the steering wheel to someplace else. Reason is that I want to install one of the SVO style steering wheels without the buttons on my 86GT. I was thinking maybe in the ashtray or possibly in place of the little warning light cluster in the front of the console. Im just kind of looking for ideas and pictures if possible. Im also wondering if I will be able to remove the factory switches from the wheel or if I will have to come up with different switches.
 

  • Sponsors (?)


PIMTOUT

PIMTOUT

Founding Member
Apr 22, 2002
298
9
19
yes...i did it i have to look for the pic tho....i put the switches under the light switch area...and you also have to put in a horn button cuz it all in one..if i remember it was kind of a pain in tha ars, cuz of the wiring...but it has worked for the past 3 years.....
 
B

BumbleBeeKiller

New Member
Dec 3, 2022
1
0
0
PIMTOUT said:
yes...i did it i have to look for the pic tho....i put the switches under the light switch area...and you also have to put in a horn button cuz it all in one..if i remember it was kind of a pain in tha ars, cuz of the wiring...but it has worked for the past 3 years.....
Click to expand...
Hey, super dead topic, but after 12 years I’m looking to do the same tho… can you share as much info as you have in regards to the topic?

How did you wire it? And if you have any pics of how it turned out that would be amazing!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

FastDriver
Interior and Upholstery Saleen cruise control compatibility
Replies
4
Views
205
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
FastDriver
FastDriver
C
Speed Control Switch bypass - WOT Box install
Replies
2
Views
476
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Citybuild122
C
M
93 Mustang GT - No crank
Replies
3
Views
632
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
General karthief
General karthief
0
Steering Wheel Question
Replies
5
Views
589
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
87_LX_5.0
SOLD 2007 Shelby GT $16,500 in PA
Replies
0
Views
542
S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14)
87_LX_5.0
87_LX_5.0
Top Bottom
Hot
New
Menu