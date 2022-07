My cruise control (89 LX, 5.0, AOD) has gone out twice. The 1st repair was to replace the servo. Now it's gone out again and the servo is obsolete. Ford has no new ones anywhere. Junkyards and ebay are the only answers. Yuk.



Each failure was the same. I had the cruise engaged and heard an audible "click". At the same time, I felt the accelerator pedal pop up and hit my foot.



If this sounds like anything other than the servo, please let me know.



Otherwise, how difficult is it to get to the underside on the driver-side front fender?