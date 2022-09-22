Crusty battery cable

Piranahbite

Piranahbite

Member
Jan 21, 2022
74
13
18
17
American canyon
i have the same issue, best way iv gotten rid of the crust at least on the terminal for the battery and the lead for the cable was to use a wire brush or if you happen to have one a pipe cleaning tool, my dads a plumber and they work perfectly for cleaning the terminal here's the amazon link, they work really good and have saved my ass a couple times.. it might even make it look pretty again. the issue with my car tho is my terminal is cracked and leaks acid all over the stuff and creates a film over the contacts so they don't make a connection the white crust you see may be battery acid. after a while it turn the terminal black at least in my case thats what happend, may want to consider replacing the battery or atleast checking if its cracked near the terminal. it may be because you pushed on the terminal lead, hit it with somthin or maby its just its time. im pretty sure i hit mine with a wrench and busted it
 
