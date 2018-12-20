Cubic inches, don't leave home without 'em...

The neat thing about the 351W block is that you can push the displacement to 427 cubic inches, or even more in some cases. The down side is that it won't be a cheap shortblock. But, how about using an FE engine instead, maybe a 390 or a 427 or a 428? There were thousands of 390 inch engines produced by Ford between 1961 & 1971. Bore was 4.05" and the stroke was 3.78". The 427 was produced between 1963 & 1968, so there are less of them around. The bore and stroke for the 427 was 4.23" x 3.78". As you can see, the stroke on the 390 is the same as the 427. A small bore job on the 390 will allow you to get 427 cubic inches, and purchase stock Ford replacment pistons. The 428 was produced between 1966 and 1970. Bore and stroke was 4.13" x 3.98". Everything in the FE engines are mix and match. For instance, you can use the pistons from a 427, and a crank (and rods) from the 428, and wind up with 447 cubic inches.

It's a very easy swap, and yes, Long Tube headers are available for the FE in 1 3/4", 1 7/8" and 2" primaries...
485691-1000-0.jpg
 

At my buddy’s shop, where I work on my cars, there’s a 56 mainline that just got a 390 fe where a 302 once was.

Depending on the car (steering equipment mainly, at least on the mainline) it’s a somewhat straightforward swap.

The problem is that, besides sounding cool, a fe swap is kind of a waste of money. There isn’t nearly the parts availability as the Windsor. By the time you’re all done you end up with an engine that - on a good day - makes as much power as a 351w and weighs 140lbs more.

That doesn’t mean I’m not all for it if someone wants to do it though.
 
Ford had and still seems to have a habit of producing fantastic engines in limited quantities than eventually renders them unobtainable for those without deep pockets. 427 FE big blocks, 5.0 Coyotes, etc.
 
While you can buy anything for an FE to make it run really good, trying to find even a JY starting point would be like trying to find a 250 from a Maverick that wasn't a piece of sht.

If I was in the hunt for cubic inches, Id look no further than under the hood of a 1974 Lincoln.
A 460 with a Cam, intake, and headers is an 11oh 1/4 mile car. CJ heads in aluminum guarantee a 10 second car.
Add nitrous and 9's are next.
I've had two drag cars and both had fairly mild 460's that I sprayed the crap out of.
The last car was running high 5's in the 1/8th.
A 460 strokes to 600", and 514,-540 stroker kits are very reasonable.
 
Are there aftermarket heads and intakes for FE motors? Seems pointless to have all that displacement and no way to feed it if there’s no aftermarket support
 
I was talking only about displacement. If the discussion is going to be about upgrading an FE with better heads, cams, etc., etc., I think that spending money on those items would be better if you put the money in a stroker kit on a 351W engine than doing it wih the FE engine...
 
I have owned a 390 powered 68 F100 and did the typical cam, intake, 4bl, headers and it ran good, was BB strong down low but never a hot rod. But I also built a 2000 Crown Vic with a 514 wearing TFS A460 heads and a giant roller cam. It was flat out a beast of a tq monster that ate Ford 4R70Ws for lunch and a well built Lentech AOD for dinner. It was awesome but I have since built a couple big inch W motors and you just can't beat the HP and TQ you can make for the money and still have a driveable, reliable motor in the car. I've beat on a few and sprayed enough nitrous to put us all to sleep, and never had one let me down. Yes I use good parts but if you can't make 550-600hp with 408ci and a good set of heads, you're doing it wrong
 
I am new to the forum and not for sure how to post a question. Here is my dilemma.. I have a 56 ford customline show car with an almost stock 390 fe. the only thing not stock is dual carbs and high performance coil and dist. setup.. I am going to get carbs adjusted to run right. They are way to rich at this time but can be calibrated down. I can not add anymore hp because there is no room to add headers (have had it looked at by pro custom people). Did 250 hp on dyno (17 inch wheels on rear) and a 325 rear end ratio positrac with 4 speed shifter. Not for sure how much power loss due to the dual carb set up but am looking at how to increase performance on zero to 60 and eight mile runs. At 65 mph in 4th I am tacking 2400 rpm and it will only do 4400 rpm. ( that's borderline to much) If I go to a 6 speed manual shifter and change rear end gears to a 370, will the 6 speed (.63 in 6th compared to 1 to 1 presently in 4th) get me down the road quicker with out hurting my top end or cruising speed?? there are no power adds possible at all because of the header situation.
 
