Curious about making / installing a heads up speedometer display.

Hello!I remember a few years ago when I was driving my grandmothers car, she had a cool speedometer that projected a "hologram" onto her windshield. I always thought such gadgets were pretty cool. Currently, I have a small gps on the left side of my windshield that gives me an accurate measure of my current speed, as well as the speed limit where ever I am. However, the gps is getting pretty old and I would prefer to get one of these heads up speedometer displays but I don't know if I could find what I'm looking for. I drive a 2008 Mustang GT for reference.First things first; could I install one of these in my stang? I mean I'm sure I could find something that could fit in my car, but I don't want to take on a project as big as adding paddle shifters to a 2008 automatic. I want something simple I could install on the left side of my windshield that I could do in a Saturday, and have it look good. I have never liked seeing a lot of clutter on my dash, so I would prefer to find something that sinks into the dash. With that, I'm looking for one that looks good.As in I don't want something like this..Rather like this...Final idea I wanted to ask about was implementing some sorta feature such as my current gps/speedometer that also displays the speed limit of where I am driving. Nowadays, this isn't uncommon, but I have never seen it done before on a Heads Up. I don't know how I would get it to work with the display, but I'm pretty sure I could figure out the coding and hardware necessary. I would need some sorta gps capability; I do have a receiver for Satellite radio, could I hook into that? Might need to cannibalize a gps similar to what I have to get what I'm looking for, but I'm sure I could find a coder out there who could make the computer necessary to display both my speed and the current speed limit.Generally speaking, I'm asking for options on if people think this could work, as well as any tips from others who have tried anything similar. I know the last part is a bit of a reach, but if I can figure it out I don't see a reason not to try it. Thanks in advance for any tips!