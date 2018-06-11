My transmission is on borrowed time (pushing 200k miles) as well and I am dreading the day it needs to be replaced because no matter how you slice it, there is no "cheap" way to do it. You should look into Astro performance or Hanlon motorsports. Here are some options you can replace it with;



1. New T5 from LMR or any of the other vendors. Least expensive route. Pros, it's a T5 and has 2.95 first. Con's it's a T5 and is still only rated at 300 tq. Keep in mind that is supposedly 100k miles of trouble free normal driving.



2. Gforce T5 from Astro. Pros it's a T5, not much more expensive than a new one and rated at 425tq



3. Astro A5. Pros it's still a T5, rated at 575tq?



4. TKO variant. Pros, it's rated at 600tq. Con's some people don't like the feel of the shifts (notchy). Will require new bell housing and new drive shaft or changing the yolk on your current one.



Add in a new clutch kit and it's gonna be over $2500 for the least expensive option.



Some people get lucky and their T5 will hold up with a properly adjusted shifter and regular street tires.