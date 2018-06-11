Fox Current tranmission info request

7991LXnSHO

7991LXnSHO

Now I want a 10 year badge
Sep 1, 2010
2,657
447
124
Kearney, NE
Hello, I was traumatized by a SROD incident and a horrible and long transmission rebuild process with many callbacks in my first Fox, a 79 5.0 hatch. When I got it, the insurance agent (who replaced it with a turbo Probe) warned me about it banging out of first gear, and it eventually left me almost stranded with only third gear.
In my 91 is a T-5, that past track numbers calculate to 325-350 hp, I fear when I drop the clutch or speed shift, I am going to eventually get the same results from my T-5. So I usually drive smoothly while going fast or slowly. But the quarter mile open track test and tune days are calling across town.
When it breaks, 1. what is the best current choice for enthusiastic driving, 2. What all do I need for the full swap, 3. is American powertrain still good, or who do I order from? Thanks!
 

  • Sponsors(?)


deathb4dismount

deathb4dismount

Crap, didn’t realize my crotch was in that picture
5 Year Member
Oct 6, 2011
993
499
104
THE BUCKET
My transmission is on borrowed time (pushing 200k miles) as well and I am dreading the day it needs to be replaced because no matter how you slice it, there is no "cheap" way to do it. You should look into Astro performance or Hanlon motorsports. Here are some options you can replace it with;

1. New T5 from LMR or any of the other vendors. Least expensive route. Pros, it's a T5 and has 2.95 first. Con's it's a T5 and is still only rated at 300 tq. Keep in mind that is supposedly 100k miles of trouble free normal driving.

2. Gforce T5 from Astro. Pros it's a T5, not much more expensive than a new one and rated at 425tq

3. Astro A5. Pros it's still a T5, rated at 575tq?

4. TKO variant. Pros, it's rated at 600tq. Con's some people don't like the feel of the shifts (notchy). Will require new bell housing and new drive shaft or changing the yolk on your current one.

Add in a new clutch kit and it's gonna be over $2500 for the least expensive option.

Some people get lucky and their T5 will hold up with a properly adjusted shifter and regular street tires.
 
  • Like
Reactions: RangerJoe
FastDriver

FastDriver

My dad had a bra
SN Certified Technician
Sep 5, 2001
4,543
1,247
214
Fort Knox, KY
The good thing is that it sounds like you have a back up car. Now, 2 more things you might have going for you: street tires, and a fairly mild, or even stock, clutch. Bad things happen to T5 transmissions when they are the weakest link in the drivetrain. Put on sticky tires and an aggressive clutch, and then the transmission becomes the fuse that pops when the strain exceeds the T5's capacity. A soft clutch can be the fuse that alleviates strain to the trans, and street tires (non drag radials) can also make traction the fuse.

Not sure what kind of times you're talking about, but I had pretty decent luck banging the hell out of gears with a 270 rwhp GT40 combo on the stock transmission, a Ford HD clutch, and Goodyear Eagle GT A/S 225/55/16 tires. I was a little worried I might damage the T5 doing powershifting it and running as low as a [email protected] However, it held together that way for 2 years and many passes. So, I'd say driver her easy, aka don't power shift, ensure the T5 is not the fuse, and otherwise be confident. Since you have another means of transportation, worry about that problem if/when it actually becomes a problem.

Chris
 
96pushrod

96pushrod

Advanced Member
May 15, 2018
819
496
73
28
Savannah
deathb4dismount said:
My transmission is on borrowed time (pushing 200k miles) as well and I am dreading the day it needs to be replaced because no matter how you slice it, there is no "cheap" way to do it. You should look into Astro performance or Hanlon motorsports. Here are some options you can replace it with;

1. New T5 from LMR or any of the other vendors. Least expensive route. Pros, it's a T5 and has 2.95 first. Con's it's a T5 and is still only rated at 300 tq. Keep in mind that is supposedly 100k miles of trouble free normal driving.

2. Gforce T5 from Astro. Pros it's a T5, not much more expensive than a new one and rated at 425tq

3. Astro A5. Pros it's still a T5, rated at 575tq?

4. TKO variant. Pros, it's rated at 600tq. Con's some people don't like the feel of the shifts (notchy). Will require new bell housing and new drive shaft or changing the yolk on your current one.

Add in a new clutch kit and it's gonna be over $2500 for the least expensive option.

Some people get lucky and their T5 will hold up with a properly adjusted shifter and regular street tires.
Click to expand...
I ordered an Astro a5 about 6 weeks back. Tony who owns Astro is a very nice and knowledgeable guy.

575ft lbs and 600hp in a t5 is hard to beat, especially with a warranty.

Don’t get me wrong, a wc t5 can live for quite a while if you’re on street tires And if you don’t dump at too high an rpm. I had in a 81 luv with a 383 and t5 and I drove it angry every day lol.

If you want to go cheaper, order the gear set from Astro and put it in. T5s can be had used for cheap
 
Boostedpimp

Boostedpimp

15 Year Member
May 8, 2003
1,017
339
114
NJ
Some people have T5's touched by god while others like myself ran through them like beer. With a decent clutch, drag radials etc and power shifting she's gonna get ugly. Could always pickup a used T5 with synchros going out etc and buy the set from Astro and build it yourself.
 
deathb4dismount

deathb4dismount

Crap, didn’t realize my crotch was in that picture
5 Year Member
Oct 6, 2011
993
499
104
THE BUCKET
Boostedpimp said:
Some people have T5's touched by god while others like myself ran through them like beer. With a decent clutch, drag radials etc and power shifting she's gonna get ugly. Could always pickup a used T5 with synchros going out etc and buy the set from Astro and build it yourself.
Click to expand...
Don’t they want nearly 2k for the complete set? Doesn’t seem worth it to me.
 
FastDriver

FastDriver

My dad had a bra
SN Certified Technician
Sep 5, 2001
4,543
1,247
214
Fort Knox, KY
To be honest, it would be a bit hairy for me to spend that coin on a T5 without reassurance from others who had gone before. Has anyone actually put some serious power, through an aggressive clutch a sticky tire, and the astro A5? I mean, I believe it but definitely prefer to verify.
 
RangerJoe

RangerJoe

I leave the horn on while driving
5 Year Member
Apr 26, 2010
2,666
1,232
174
Georgia
The A5 is the cats meow of T5 trans. Add the upgraded g force case and it's a great trans, but the price gets up there with the other options.

I have a g force t5 built by Tony about 13 years ago and rebuilt by me a year or so ago. It has held up fine for me, but I have only sprayed it with street tires on it. That may change tonight when I shoot for my first 6 second time slip, so we will see
Joe
 
  • Like
Reactions: FastDriver
Boostedpimp

Boostedpimp

15 Year Member
May 8, 2003
1,017
339
114
NJ
I personally couldn't invest that much money or faith into a T5. I've been through a bunch of them and jumped to at56 only to have issues that were even more costly. Eventually got on board with a 3550 and haven't had any issues for years now.
 
  • Surprised
Reactions: FastDriver
FastDriver

FastDriver

My dad had a bra
SN Certified Technician
Sep 5, 2001
4,543
1,247
214
Fort Knox, KY
RangerJoe said:
The A5 is the cats meow of T5 trans. Add the upgraded g force case and it's a great trans, but the price gets up there with the other options.

I have a g force t5 built by Tony about 13 years ago and rebuilt by me a year or so ago. It has held up fine for me, but I have only sprayed it with street tires on it. That may change tonight when I shoot for my first 6 second time slip, so we will see
Joe
Click to expand...
Hell yeah! Good luck. Well, I hear you about the comparison to the other options. I'm a T56 guy through and through, because I want that deep O/D on the street and the ability to handle 1000+ rwhp. Still, if I were trying to wring out every bit of performance through a manual, I believe that the T5 is far more efficient and lighter. So, it's probably the better performance option.
 
FastDriver

FastDriver

My dad had a bra
SN Certified Technician
Sep 5, 2001
4,543
1,247
214
Fort Knox, KY
Boostedpimp said:
I personally couldn't invest that much money or faith into a T5. I've been through a bunch of them and jumped to at56 only to have issues that were even more costly. Eventually got on board with a 3550 and haven't had any issues for years now.
Click to expand...
What?! Surprising! What issues did you have with a T56 that improved going to a 3550? I had the exact opposite experience.

I had a 3550 and a TKO (3550). When new, the TKO was great, but eventually, I really had a hard time shifting fast. I'd read about problems with the shifter rails, linkages, etc... But, I remember it being great when new, even expecting the notorious notchiness. Both T56's in my current cars, and the one in my old corvette have been dreams to shift, and all of these transmissions have handles the power I threw at them. The corvette's had a design/tolerance issue that was costly to fix, but was only related to reverse. 762 rwhp through the TKO (3550), 880 through my g-force geared T56, and apparently 954 rwhp through a stock Viper-spec T56, which I think is really pushing it. But, I am powershifting the hell out of both transmissions making 600+.
 
Boostedpimp

Boostedpimp

15 Year Member
May 8, 2003
1,017
339
114
NJ
From a monetary standpoint, it just made more sense for me to stick with the 3550 but the T56 is a great transmissoin. The extra gear is really awesome to have but I just ran into a bunch of issues with mine. The t56 developed a problem with popping out of reverse but also grinding going in or coming out of 2nd. Had the thing out of the car and opened a few times which made the whole process that much more terrible. Anyways ended up replacing the blocker ring and then eventually the synchro hub, and the teeth on the gear that the syncrho engages on had some wear or damage. Ended up then replacing the actual 2nd gear as well as full synchro assmebly with 1st-6th rings, and of course a new reverse synchro.
 
FastDriver

FastDriver

My dad had a bra
SN Certified Technician
Sep 5, 2001
4,543
1,247
214
Fort Knox, KY
early T56 s had a problem where the gears did not mesh completely in Reverse. I actually had to pull mine twice, and on the second time after much research I found this issue. I ended up having a part within the transmission machined down so that the gears meshed more completely, and I never had that problem again. As far as the rest, I would say that was probably a set of bad synchros and or you had a clutch issue
 
R

Rebecca.haynes

New Member
Jul 23, 2020
2
0
1
28
Indiana
96pushrod said:
I ordered an Astro a5 about 6 weeks back. Tony who owns Astro is a very nice and knowledgeable guy.

575ft lbs and 600hp in a t5 is hard to beat, especially with a warranty.

Don’t get me wrong, a wc t5 can live for quite a while if you’re on street tires And if you don’t dump at too high an rpm. I had in a 81 luv with a 383 and t5 and I drove it angry every day lol.

If you want to go cheaper, order the gear set from Astro and put it in. T5s can be had used for cheap
Click to expand...
My husband and I have ordered from Astro over 2 months ago and haven’t been able to get anyone to email us back to get info on when the trans will be delivered. I can’t find a number to reach anyone. Do you know how I contact tony??
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
7991LXnSHO Best torque boxes currently? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 19
Saberdemon Current project 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 14
ncaruso What is the current SYNC 3 version? Mustang Sound & Shine All 2
A how much to reupholster seats on 99 Mustang? Currently original cloth - 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
T Are current NPD bumpers for 69 good? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 3
Bossmustang429 Best Headers And X Pipe For Current Gen 5.0s? 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 5
B New Member. Not First Mustang. Currently A 2004 Gt. The Welcome Wagon 0
S Is Delta Current Control Still Open/available? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 16
Noobz347 Administrative Post Images Of How Your Sn95 Currently Sits 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 16
m3x1c0 Digital Tuning Datalogging Tweecer Without Losing Current Tune. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
R Long Road To Current Ownership The Welcome Wagon 2
LaserSVT Current Audio Build: Audi Rs6 Mustang Sound & Shine All 8
Btrainfiveoh Flowmaster Exhaust Currently Too Quiet !? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 34
9 Engine Current And Future Build Questions Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 18
S Hi, New Member, Retired Military Dav. I Am Currently Building A 93 Gt 5.0, W/5speed Convertable. The Welcome Wagon 1
boostfrk SOLD Dcc (delta Current Control) 2 Speed Electric Fan Controller Engine and Power Adder 11
NIKwoaC Useful Info For Current And Future Moates Quarterhorse Users 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 16
M Post Pics Of How Your Classic Mustang Currently Sits 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 219
K Electrical Gem Current Draw SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
7991LXnSHO Who is CURRENTLY making the best electrical items? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
9646gt Current Before And After Pics Of My Project :) 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 23
Yellow302 High Current Fuse Replacement? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 2
nickstone302 Engine My Current Setup Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
Moodswing5.0 New Notch-current Set Up Opinions Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
txredgt What Does Your Current Part List Look Like? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 22
G 2011- Current V6 Mustang Good First Car? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 10
CarMichael Angelo Anybody thought about running (or is currently running) E85 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 25
bronco78 What clutch from the most current on market 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 0
83Zombie New to foxbodys. 89 GT. some mods, looking for mod suggestions to build off current Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
03_TrueBlue_GT Has anyone ran or currently using these? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 22
MRaburn 2013 Mustang to inherit current GT500 cues StangNet Site News 0
90GTFIVO Current Mods - Where to go from here? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
M Post pics of how your foxbody currently sits 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6272
FastDriver What's the fastest mustang currently sold with a warranty? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 14
crimsonclint HELP!! Currently a classic owner...possibly adding '03 Cobra and need advice SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 5
RsStanG1987 A few pics of my current ride. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 25
R Want to go 12's with current car 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
M lady needs help with current draw SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 2
98COBRA281 My current project.... 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 46
rdharper02 Finding current gear ratio? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 10
notchback post 'em up.... old cars current cars... whatcha got 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 35
1987LXragtop current form of induction poll 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 22
Mintsick Buy rebuilt T5 or repair current one? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 24
bhuff30 My current project: 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
SNAKEBIT7 I'm new to the site and currently have 6 mustangs The Welcome Wagon 1
C My current build...438 clevor/70 fastback. Classic Mustang Specific Tech 54
0 anyone know the best current coupon code for american muscle? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 8
B Cheapest Current Place for Cobra Brakes? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
onebadsixxx My Current V6 Build *DUW* 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 28
1991notchbackLX Mark VIII fan/Delta Current Controller Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
Similar threads
Top Bottom