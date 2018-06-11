7991LXnSHO
Hello, I was traumatized by a SROD incident and a horrible and long transmission rebuild process with many callbacks in my first Fox, a 79 5.0 hatch. When I got it, the insurance agent (who replaced it with a turbo Probe) warned me about it banging out of first gear, and it eventually left me almost stranded with only third gear.
In my 91 is a T-5, that past track numbers calculate to 325-350 hp, I fear when I drop the clutch or speed shift, I am going to eventually get the same results from my T-5. So I usually drive smoothly while going fast or slowly. But the quarter mile open track test and tune days are calling across town.
When it breaks, 1. what is the best current choice for enthusiastic driving, 2. What all do I need for the full swap, 3. is American powertrain still good, or who do I order from? Thanks!
