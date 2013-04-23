Custom Foxbody Fiberglass Speaker Pods

I am making a couple sets of fiberglass speaker pods for the 87-93 Foxbody mustangs. I can make them for either 6 1/2 or 5 1/4 compoment sets I currently have very close black grain matching vinyl, if you send me a sample of the grey vinyl I can match that as well. These are professionally made as I have been a car audio installer for the past 15 yrs quality is unmatched you will not be disappointed. I am in Indianapolis, IN you can PM if interested they are $400 a set if you have any custom requests let me know I know that many of us are looking for other sound options in our cars and I thought I would offer this one thanks let me know what you guys think!