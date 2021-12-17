Custom interior in a fox

I've seen "custom " interior done 2 ways. Really nice reproductions that mimic the factory, these tend to look great but can be a bit cookie cutter, then there is the some random custom shop did their best but it's really just random fabric on the inserts and seats and looks like an 80's movie exploded.that said, this guy did custom door panels that look sweet. the first few minutes of the video is focused on the subs but he then turns to the one off door panels and super nice seats. it's worth checking out.