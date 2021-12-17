Custom interior in a fox

i know the majority is looking to restore there interiors back to factory, or keep it that way, but i was wondering if anyone hear has done a complete custom. looking for ideas for a upcoming build. thx
 

That Sinisbuilt guy did a nice one. I saw another guy recently with custom leather door panels that made my trousers tight.
 
Honestly, call me old, but it’s rare I see a custom interior that I like. Especially the older the car is. Don’t get me wrong, there are some nice ones out there, but I’ll take a fresh factory interior any day of the week. Maybe some updates gauges, radio and shifter, but overall, I like the originality. But that’s just me.
 
Honestly, call me old, but it’s rare I see a custom interior that I like. Especially the older the car is. Don’t get me wrong, there are some nice ones out there, but I’ll take a fresh factory interior any day of the week. Maybe some updates gauges, radio and shifter, but overall, I like the originality. But that’s just me.
ok since you said to…Old
 
I've seen "custom " interior done 2 ways. Really nice reproductions that mimic the factory, these tend to look great but can be a bit cookie cutter, then there is the some random custom shop did their best but it's really just random fabric on the inserts and seats and looks like an 80's movie exploded.

that said, this guy did custom door panels that look sweet. the first few minutes of the video is focused on the subs but he then turns to the one off door panels and super nice seats. it's worth checking out.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CJ851-Ir_iA
 
I’ll just drop this here.
 

Won’t have a 2jz when I get it home. but that won’t be until after the first of the year. negotiated a rolling chassis deal. he keeps the engine and tranny. i have a spare 5.0/t5 i’ll throw in it after i get it all cleaned up just can’t buy in to a japanese engine in a ford car. it’s sacrilege lol.
 
CARBLDR said:
Won’t have a 2jz when I get it home. but that won’t be until after the first of the year. negotiated a rolling chassis deal. he keeps the engine and tranny. i have a spare 5.0/t5 i’ll throw in it after i get it all cleaned up just can’t buy in to a japanese engine in a ford car. it’s sacrilege lol.
A lot off work went into that car, roller or full. It will be interesting to see where you take it.

@Noobz347 have you checked the IP address to verify it’s not Mike’s back up account?
 
