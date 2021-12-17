Custom interior in a fox

CARBLDR
Member
-
- Jan 24, 2017
-
- 23
-
- 11
-
- 13
-
- 57
i know the majority is looking to restore there interiors back to factory, or keep it that way, but i was wondering if anyone hear has done a complete custom. looking for ideas for a upcoming build. thx
ok since you said to…OldHonestly, call me old, but it’s rare I see a custom interior that I like. Especially the older the car is. Don’t get me wrong, there are some nice ones out there, but I’ll take a fresh factory interior any day of the week. Maybe some updates gauges, radio and shifter, but overall, I like the originality. But that’s just me.
Are we being trolled ? LolIsn’t there a fairmont here that has some crazy interior?
Seems like one of our members that went Mia was using an alias is all. If not I apologize???…
From what I just read, ” he” didn’t go MIA of his own accord.Seems like one of our members that went Mia was using an alias is all. If not I apologize
if that’s what he called it. It’s mine now.Is that the Gila Monster?
A special Fairmont with a turbo 2JZ?if that’s what he called it. It’s mine now.
Won’t have a 2jz when I get it home. but that won’t be until after the first of the year. negotiated a rolling chassis deal. he keeps the engine and tranny. i have a spare 5.0/t5 i’ll throw in it after i get it all cleaned up just can’t buy in to a japanese engine in a ford car. it’s sacrilege lol.A special Fairmont with a turbo 2JZ?
A lot off work went into that car, roller or full. It will be interesting to see where you take it.Won’t have a 2jz when I get it home. but that won’t be until after the first of the year. negotiated a rolling chassis deal. he keeps the engine and tranny. i have a spare 5.0/t5 i’ll throw in it after i get it all cleaned up just can’t buy in to a japanese engine in a ford car. it’s sacrilege lol.
Tell me about it. I have spoken to Mike at length, and have looked at a whole bunch of pics he has provided. I’m sure there’s a ton of work in that car.A lot off work went into that car, roller or full. It will be interesting to see where you take it.
@Noobz347 have you checked the IP address to verify it’s not Mike’s back up account?