Cylinder 5 misfire+ others

D

Dbane2020

New Member
Apr 9, 2020
1
0
0
35
Roanoke Virginia
I have a 1998 Mustang GT had it in and out of the shop and they dont know what is wrong with it. It has a check engine light on for P0305 cylinder 5 misfire and that is all. The car has a slight miss when it gets warm in 3rd 4th and 5th when I try and stay a certain speed but only under light throttle5-10%. Half to full throttle and the car is fine. Other than that the car runs great. I've replaced spark plugs, coil packs, wires, fuel filter, and throttle position sensor all with oem. My mechanic checked to make sure it was getting spark and also checked the injectors and swapped them around also checking fuel pressure and made sure all had correct voltage and resistance. Except the plugs kenne bell suggested copper plugs. Car has a 2.1 kenne bell kit on it. Any help would be greatly appreciated. Because I am stumped.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
J 93 mustang breaking up during acceleration 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 11
GalacticPonage Engine Cylinder 5 misfire Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
G Engine 2011 GT 6M - Cylinder 8 misfire 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 1
nick_obryan 2018 EcoBoost P0303 Cylinder 3 Misfire 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 0
M 06 Gt Misfiring On Cylinder 4 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 1
M 06 Gt Misfiring On Cylinder 4 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 2
A Cylinder 1 Misfire Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
B 96 Gt And It Is Misfiring On Cylinders SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 23
G Need Advice. Problem With Car?, Tune? Cylinder 8 Misfire. 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 4
B Jordan Progress Thread Car Dies, Acts Like Its Running Out Of Gas And Misfire In Cylinder #2 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
R 2000 3.8 Cylinder 6 Misfire SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 0
B Engine 1989 5.0 Cylinder 4 Misfire Help!! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
Birdhouse Help! Cylinder 3 Misfire. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 6
beviking Misfire on all cylinders, ok to supercharge? 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 4
SGT Panosh 99 Mustang v6 3.8l misfire code #3 cylinder The Welcome Wagon 1
S Cylinder 2 misfire SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 1
brassman88 Engine Cylinder 3 misfire SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 3
beviking Misfire On All Cylinders? 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 13
92BlackWidowHO Cylinders 1 thru 4 misfire Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 22
J 2000 mustang misfire cylinder 5 help SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 1
T Cylinder 6 misfire ?? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
trombonedemon p0304 misfire 4th cylinder, 2000 gt SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 6
C misfiring cylinder SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
91StangGT5.0 Running Rough (Misfiring?), Getting Codes 23 and 33, and Cylinder 6 on Code Reader! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
2 Misfire Cylinder 1 SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 8
06_gt/cs cylinder 8 misfire 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 1
snakeman 1997 Cobra misfire in cylinder #2 SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
S cylinder misfire help 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 3
R 4th cylinder misfire SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 9
J cylinder misfire SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
03s281sc cylinder 4 misfire... SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
MusfangCobra 98 Cobra misfire in cylinder #3 SVT Tech Forum 4
W Cylinder 5 misfire? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
5.0L Miata Misfire on Cylinder #2...Thoughts? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
stripped302 Misfire Detected,Cylinder 8 SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 11
T Cylinder 6 misfire. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 8
L Misfire on Cylinder 3 SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 25
tomustang Cylinder 1 misfire after pi swap. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 23
jaidedeye #8 cylinder misfire SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
Graham052 misfire cylinder 3, misfire cylinder 7 SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 8
ECU5.0 cylinders 5,7,8 misfiring in 2000gt SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
0 Cylinder 3 misfiring... can anyone help???? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 5
S HELP - Cylinder 1 misfire P0301 SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
Tony W Cylinders 7 & 8 misfiring on my 01 snake.... SVT Tech Forum 3
C help: cylinder misfire SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 5
S #5 cylinder misfire SVT Tech Forum 3
D Plugs, Supercharger,.. and #1 Cylinder Misfire? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 11
V Help! Low compression on cylinder one 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
C Which master cylinder? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
Cannon77550 Coolant etching on cylinder walls 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 12
Similar threads
Top Bottom