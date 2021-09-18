BigPapiVin
Sep 17, 2021
1
0
1
27
Hey all!
I'm new here, and I'm sure its been spoke about but I have a 84 fox with a carbureted 87 5.0. I'm a little new to cars and just rebuilt the engine. Stock bottom end with TFS2 cam and gt40p heads. Upon the first start up, we let it run for a minute or so and noticed that the cylinder number 8 header started to glow red and burnt up my spark plug. I'm assuming the timings off as my step father told me the balancer line wasn't matching the TDC which was odd. Is this a problem with the head exhaust valve being stuck open? Or most likely a timing issue?
Thanks in advance!
