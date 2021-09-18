The carbureted ones flow more air with a 600 holley than the fuelie motors

I would be more worried about lean

The outside 4 cylinders are leaner than the inside 4 with a carb setup

That is okay and normal

Also is normal for one cylinder to lean misfire first

That cylinder is usually 4 or 8 on a sbf

imho the 84 was the fastest one until well into the 2000's because of the carbureted 5.0 HO

I used to align cop car mustangs at the dealer the 84's would do 85mph in second gear. The fuelie 1985 models would only do 72mph in second gear

When you hit the rev limit the factory processor has in mind... All bets are off...

The Holley however keeps revving higher and higher until the ignition cant keep up