Engine Cylinder balance test acting up

sav22rem22

Feb 6, 2020
North Carolina
So I did a code dump today on my 89 Gt just to see how everything’s doing after the explorer intake install and everything is good except I got a code 96 although I believe this is when I removed my fuel pump relay to relieve fuel pressure. However when I did the cylinder balance test it sounded like it only tested one cylinder and then it immediately idled down and gave me a code 7 several times. Isn’t it supposed to at least do the other cylinders first?? I don’t notice any missing and the injectors are all working.
 

